Swanson Russell promotes six in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Neb. (March 15, 2021) — Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Morgan Bruggeman, Chelsea Honnens, Theresa Johnson, Casey Mills, Kaylan Petersen and Kassie Smidt.

Bruggeman was promoted to associate UX designer. She started as a UX design intern in 2016 and most recently served as a digital production artist. Bruggeman has worked with clients such as Textron Aviation, Badlands Gear and Walls Outdoor Goods. The Lincoln, Neb., native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Honnens was promoted to associate UX designer. The Lincoln native originally joined Swanson Russell in 2016 as an associate designer and has since served as a digital production artist, working on clients such as Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), E-Z-GO, Textron Aviation and JLG. She graduated from Southeast Community College with an associate degree in graphic design.

Johnson was promoted to senior email marketing coordinator. Since 2018, she has been serving as an email marketing coordinator, working on a variety of clients including Badlands Gear, JLG, Cattlemen’s Beef Board and PERC, to name a few. The Sioux City, Iowa, native earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.