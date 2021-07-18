Swanson Russell promotes seven in Lincoln and Omaha

Dunbar was promoted to senior designer. He started at Swanson Russell in 2012 as a production artist, going on to serve as an associate designer and then designer. Over his career, Dunbar has touched nearly every agency client. Most recently, he’s worked on Runza, Humminbird, Texton Aviation, Bright Start and Visit Omaha. Hailing from Wahoo, Neb., Dunbar holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communications from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Worthington was promoted to senior designer. Joining Swanson Russell in 2018 as a designer on the creative team, Worthington hit the ground running and has since then worked on numerous clients including Cattlemen’s Beef Board, Hoegemeyer, Visit Omaha and others. Originally hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Worthington earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Rediger was promoted to media buyer. After joining Swanson Russell in 2018, Rediger has worked on clients such as Badlands, Rain Bird, Arctic Cat Off Road, Koch Agronomic Services, World of Watersports and more. A Lincoln native, she went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her bachelor's degree in speech communication and marketing.