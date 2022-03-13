Swanson Russell promotes seven in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Neb. (March 12, 2022) – Swanson Russell recently promoted seven in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Allen Forkner, Lynette Von Minden, Almir Lević, Abby Jurgens, RJ Shrimpton, Millie Worthington and Jordan Snader.

Forkner was promoted to vice president/director of public relations. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2010, Forkner has served in numerous roles, including as a public relations counsel, senior public relations counsel and most recently as public relations manager. Over his tenure, the Rapid City, South Dakota, native has worked on a variety of clients, including Leupold, SIG Sauer, Badlands, Bushnell and onX Hunt.

Von Minden was promoted to public relations manager. Since joining the agency in 2007, the Talmage, Nebraska, native has served as both a public relations counsel and senior public relations counsel working on clients such as Rain Bird, Takeuchi, Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting, DEUTZ, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, Texas Beef Council, Scotts Professional and JCB.

Lević was promoted to media services manager. Lević joined Swanson Russell in 2007, and during his tenure served in numerous roles, including as a media planner, media strategist, and most recently as a senior media strategist. The Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, native has worked on a number of clients, including Minn Kota, Humminbird, Cannon Downriggers, E-Z-GO Consumer, Reinke, NEST 529 and Jacobsen.

Jurgens was promoted to associate database marketing manager. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native joined Swanson Russell in 2021 as an email marketing and automation coordinator and has worked on clients such as JLG, Arctic Cat, E-Z-GO, Textron Aviation, Walls Outdoor Goods, Liberty, Propane Education & Research Council, Humminbird, AMVAC, Nebraska Game & Parks, Takeuchi, Hoegemeyer and Jacobsen.

Shrimpton was promoted to associate art director. Joining Swanson Russell in 2019 as a graphic designer and going on to serve as a senior designer, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has worked on clients such as Kimber, JLG, Unilock, Fix It Sticks and Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

Worthington was promoted to associate art director. Joining Swanson Russell in 2018 as a designer and going on to serve as a senior designer, the Honolulu, Hawaii, native has worked on numerous clients including Cattlemen’s Beef Board, Hoegemeyer and Visit Omaha.

Snader was promoted to writer/producer. Coming on board in 2021 as an associate writer/producer, Snader has worked on clients such as Silencer Central, Union Bank & Trust, NEST 529, Blackhawk and Gerber. A native of Oakland, Nebraska, Snader is a vice president of communications for the American Marketing Association, Lincoln chapter.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.