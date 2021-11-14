Swanson Russell promotes eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Henke was promoted to senior project manager. He joined the agency in 2018 as a project manager, working on a variety of clients, including Arctic Cat, Textron GSE, Textron Aviation, Koch Agronomic Services, Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting and Nebraska Public Media. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Stoner was promoted to account supervisor. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2015, he has served in account manager and senior account manager roles, working on clients such as JLG, Walls Outdoor Goods, E-Z-GO, Cushman, Jacobsen, Gerber, TRU Simulation + Training and Briggs & Stratton. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Stoner earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Knopik was promoted to digital producer. Since joining the agency in 2019 as an associate digital producer, Knopik has worked on clients such as MemorialCare, AMVAC, JLG, Kimber, RESCUE, Reinke, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Takeuchi, Excalibur and Nosler. The Sioux City, Iowa, native earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a master’s in business administration from Midland University.