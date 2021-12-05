Swanson Russell promotes eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Nebraska (December 4, 2021) – Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Suzanne Petersen, Justin Klemsz, Kylie Legree, Kristi Leaders, Emily O’Malley, Michael Rudolf, Kaylan Petersen and Liz Dorland.

Suzanne Petersen was promoted to account supervisor. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2017 as a senior account manager, Petersen has worked on numerous clients including Badlands, Kimber, Hatteras Yachts, Peak Nano, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, MemorialCare, OTIS, Bullet Weights and Nosler. The Kearney, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Klemsz was promoted to vice president – experience director. He joined the agency in 2012 as a digital producer, and since then has gone on to serve as a digital strategist and, most recently, as manager of digital solutions. During his tenure, Klemsz has worked on clients such as Arctic Cat, E-Z-GO, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Badlands and SiteOne. Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, he earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.