Swanson Russell promotes eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Nebraska (August 10, 2022) – Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Stephen Cornelius, Lana Erickson, Stephen Geiser, Emily Meehan, Jeremie Memming, Casey Mills, Gloria Rediger and Zeth Schlenker.

Cornelius was promoted to designer. Since joining the agency in 2021, he has served as an associate designer working on clients such as JLG, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, Hoegemeyer, MemorialCare, AMVAC and OrthoNebraska. The Omaha, Nebraska, native is based out of the Omaha office.

Erickson was promoted to senior account manager. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2020 as an account manager, she has worked on clients including Textron Aviation, Texas Beef Council, Nunhems, Kautex and Nebraska Public Media. Originally hailing from Shawnee, Kansas, Erickson is based in the Lincoln office.

Geiser was promoted to senior email and marketing research analyst. Since joining the agency in 2019 as an email and marketing research analyst, Geiser has worked on clients such as Humminbird, Minn Kota, Kimber, Nosler, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Badlands, Rain Bird, NEST 529, JLG, Bright Start and Texas Beef Council. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Geiser is based out of the Lincoln office.

Meehan was promoted to senior designer. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2018, Meehan has served as both an associate designer and designer. Over her tenure, she’s worked on clients including Nebraska State Fair, Hoegemeyer, JLG, Visit Omaha, OrthoNebraska, Madonna, Reinke, MemorialCare, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, AMVAC, Texas Beef Council, Textron Aviation and SiteOne. The Omaha, Nebraska, native is based out of the Omaha office.

Memming was promoted to senior art director. Since joining the agency in 2013 as a graphic designer, Memming has gone on to serve as a senior graphic designer, associate art director and art director. He has worked on clients including Rain Bird, SiteOne, NEST 529, Textron GSE and Koch Agronomic Services. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Memming is based out of the Lincoln office.

Mills was promoted to vice president/director of social media. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2014 as a PR associate, Mills has gone on to serve as PR/social media strategist, social media manager and director of social media. He has worked on clients such as PERC, Arctic Cat, Beef Checkoff, SiteOne and Kimber America. The Burns, Wyoming, native is based out of the Lincoln office.

Rediger was promoted to senior media buyer. Since returning to the agency in 2018, Rediger has served as a media buyer and has worked on clients such as Badlands, Rain Bird, Visit Omaha, AMVAC and OrthoNebraska. She’s originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, and is based out of the Lincoln office.

Schlenker was promoted to lead developer. He joined Swanson Russell in 2015 as an associate interactive developer and went on to serve as developer and senior developer. During his tenure, Schlenker has primarily worked on Arctic Cat and MemorialCare. The Gering, Nebraska, native is based out of the Lincoln office.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.