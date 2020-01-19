Swanson Russell names Brent Schott as agency president

Schott added, “Technology and the resulting digital transformation are changing everything about our business. With that change comes new challenges, but also new opportunities to better understand and engage consumers and business decision makers. Big data, marketing technology and an expanded focus on the entire customer experience are elevating our ability to deliver a Real Connection for our clients. These are exciting times to be in this business.”

Boesche and Hansen assumed leadership of Swanson Russell in 2007 and displayed their commitment to the legacy of founders Gus Swanson and Steve Russell by maintaining their local commitment. Under their leadership, the agency has increased capitalized billings by 51 percent (from $87M to $131M), with record billings in five of the past six years. The agency’s employee base has also grown from 132 to 176. In addition, Boesche and Hansen recently supported the agency’s growth with a new 12,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the existing office location in downtown Lincoln. Both Boesche and Hansen will continue to be active with several clients and involved in new business to ensure the continued growth and success of Swanson Russell, while also providing guidance and support to Schott.