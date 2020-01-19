Swanson Russell names Brent Schott as agency president

Lincoln, Neb., January 13, 2020, Swanson Russell, Nebraska’s largest full-service advertising, marketing and communications agency, announced today that Brent Schott has been appointed to president. Chief Executive Officer Dave Hansen has moved into the role of chairman. Brian Boesche will continue his role as chief creative officer.
In his new role as president, Schott will be responsible for establishing and managing the agency’s vision while working closely with leadership to ensure exceptional business operations, client service, strategic counsel and communications development. He will keep the agency focused on building client brands with the agency’s proprietary Real Connection approach. Schott was formerly executive vice president/managing director of Swanson Russell. He joined the agency in 1990 as a computer graphic designer and has held roles in design, copywriting, database marketing and account service.
“When I first joined Swanson Russell, there were 30 employees. With 176 employees today, I have a personal interest and a framework for the future to ensure that this culture continues to thrive. Our employees are mentored and encouraged to pursue their creative passions and interests. And our work is reflected in the core values we live by every day: be a team, be real, be honest, be hungry, and be thankful. These important intangibles will continue to be nurtured as they are a big reason for our success and longevity.”
Schott added, “Technology and the resulting digital transformation are changing everything about our business. With that change comes new challenges, but also new opportunities to better understand and engage consumers and business decision makers. Big data, marketing technology and an expanded focus on the entire customer experience are elevating our ability to deliver a Real Connection for our clients. These are exciting times to be in this business.”
Boesche and Hansen assumed leadership of Swanson Russell in 2007 and displayed their commitment to the legacy of founders Gus Swanson and Steve Russell by maintaining their local commitment. Under their leadership, the agency has increased capitalized billings by 51 percent (from $87M to $131M), with record billings in five of the past six years. The agency’s employee base has also grown from 132 to 176. In addition, Boesche and Hansen recently supported the agency’s growth with a new 12,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the existing office location in downtown Lincoln. Both Boesche and Hansen will continue to be active with several clients and involved in new business to ensure the continued growth and success of Swanson Russell, while also providing guidance and support to Schott.
“We announced the leadership transition plan at our annual staff meeting in 2017,” said Hansen. “With continuity as our focus, the transition has been a work in progress, and we can’t be more excited for the next chapter ahead. Brent (Schott) is bringing new ideas and energy to the foundation of who we are at Swanson Russell.”
Boesche added, “Brent will continue to evolve our agency by pushing teams to utilize new technology and stay current with the trends of marketing, branding and advertising. The continued success of Swanson Russell is in good hands.”
For more information about Swanson Russell, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.