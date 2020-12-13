Swanson Russell honored at Lincoln AMA PRISM Awards

Lincoln, Neb. (December 8, 2020) – Swanson Russell received 12 awards from the American Marketing Association (AMA) Prism Awards sponsored by the Lincoln chapter. The ceremony recognized excellence in marketing and communications throughout the local advertising community.

Swanson Russell accepted five Prism Awards on behalf of the following clients: Koch Agronomic Services: DUROMIDE Active Ingredient Launch Campaign; Rain Bird: “Take Control” Point-of-Sale Package; Runza: Holiday Gift Card Promotion; Union Bank and Trust: 2020 Brand Campaign; Walls Outdoor Goods: 2019 Social Media Campaign.

The agency also accepted seven Merit Awards on behalf of the following clients: Bright Start: “What They Become” Digital Campaign; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL “Train the Trainer” Video Series; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Social Media; Rain Bird: “Take Control” Campaign; Walls Outdoor Goods: Fall 2019 Campaign; Walls Outdoor Goods: Fall 2019 Point-of-Purchase Campaign.

“These awards are a snapshot of the diverse mix of local and national brands we work with every day,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “This cross-pollination of industries and marketing challenges elevates our work and contributes greatly to our business resilience.”