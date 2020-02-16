Swanson Russell hires six in Omaha and Lincoln offices

Lincoln, Nebraska (February 6, 2020) Swanson Russell welcomes Lindsey Franklin, Ian Gurney, Randy Hill, Madison Knopik, Kristi Leaders and Brett Summers.

Franklin is an account manager in the Omaha office. Before her start at the agency she gained experience as a marketing manager at Robstan Group and Godfather’s Pizza. The Omaha native earned a bachelor’s degree in business information systems at DeVry University in Kansas City.

Gurney works as an associate developer in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, he was a contractor at Dell. The Omaha native attended Creighton University in Omaha earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Hill serves as a production manager in the Lincoln office. He had a four-year pre-press apprenticeship through the Graphic Communications International Union, among various software classes through Metro Community College. The Omaha native has over 20 years’ experience in marketing production. Before joining the agency, he worked for First National Bank in Omaha and TD Ameritrade.