Swanson Russell hires seven in Lincoln and Omaha

Pollett joins the agency as an art director in the Omaha office. Before joining Swanson Russell, Pollett served as an art director at Bailey Lauerman. Originally hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, she holds a bachelor’s degree in communications design with a concentration in graphic design from the Pratt Institute in New York.

Snader joins Swanson Russell as an associate writer/producer in the Lincoln office. Before joining the agency, he served as a copywriting/social media intern and then as a copywriter at Nelnet. Snader is also a vice president of communications for the American Marketing Association, Lincoln chapter. The Oakland, Nebraska, native holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Boesiger joins the agency as an associate art director in Lincoln. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, he served as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and at Doane University, in addition to serving as an art director at Agency 877. Originally hailing from Beatrice, Nebraska, Boesiger earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

