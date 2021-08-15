Swanson Russell hires seven in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Neb. (August 11, 2021) — Swanson Russell welcomes Will Folsom, Abby Jurgens, Lisa Link, Taylor McElrath, Joe Schmiedeskamp, Natalie Turcios and Kelli Sweeney.

Folsom is a public relations associate and will work in the Lincoln office. Before his start at the agency, he worked at Spreetail as a senior product copywriter and marketplace content lead. The Lincoln native earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Jurgens joins the Lincoln office as an email marketing and automation coordinator. The Lincoln native previously worked for Signature Championship Rings, where she served as the director of championship recognition sales for the southern region. She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Fort Hays State University.

Link is a media strategist and will work in the Omaha office. The Lincoln native previously worked at Mutual of Omaha and Daake, an Omaha branding agency. She received a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.