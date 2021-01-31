Swanson Russell hires five in Omaha and Lincoln offices

Lincoln, Neb. (January 25, 2021) — Swanson Russell welcomes Jay Choksi, Rachel Henk, Hannah Mezera, Kayleen Mourey and Ian Ohlman.

Choksi is a marketing data analyst and will work in the Omaha office. Before his start at the agency, he completed an internship at Boston Consulting Group. The Mumbai, India, native earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications at Mumbai University, and a master’s degree in information systems at Northeastern University in Boston.

Henk joins Swanson Russell as an associate digital producer and will work in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, she was a campaign coordinator and associate account manager at Sojern in Omaha. The Mount Prospect, Ill., native attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Mezera is an account manager and will work remotely in Minneapolis, Minn. She studied film and television at New York University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. The Frisco, Texas, native is returning to the agency after working as an account executive for FLM/Harvest.