Swanson Russell hires five in Omaha and Lincoln offices

Swanson Russell welcomes Ben Fleming, Juliane Glasco, Candace Jindra, Holly Kohel and Megan Moore.

Fleming is a project manager in the Lincoln office. Before his start at the agency, he gained experience as an account management assistant at Oh-Hello in Lincoln. The Papillion, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in advertising and public relations.

Glasco works as an email marketing coordinator in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, she was the owner of Stella Clothing and the co-owner of Loft + Craft. The Stratton, Nebraska, native attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning her bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising.

Jindra serves as a senior account manager in the Lincoln office. She graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a master’s degree in business. The Perry, Oklahoma, native was the Plains Equipment marketing director for John Deere Ag Dealer and the Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. marketing director for John Deere Construction Dealer.