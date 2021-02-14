Swanson Russell hires five in Omaha and Lincoln offices

Lincoln, Neb. (February 5, 2021) — Swanson Russell welcomes Libby Bullerdick, Bruce Hartford III, Joey Lenihan, Maddie Keast and Rick Kourchenko.

Bullerdick joins Swanson Russell as an associate digital producer and will work in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, she served as an integrated planning associate at Kelly Scott Madison, a media agency in Chicago. The Omaha native earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communications and another bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of South Dakota.

Hartford joins Swanson Russell as a senior art director and will work in the Omaha office. The Omaha native is returning to the agency after working as a senior art director at Bozell. He received a degree in graphic design from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Lenihan joins Swanson Russell as a digital production coordinator and will work in the Omaha office. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and fitness administration and management from Wayne State College, as well as a master’s degree in sport and recreation management. Prior to joining the agency, Lenihan served as a graduate assistant and athletic department aid for Wayne State College’s human sport and performance education department.