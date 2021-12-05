Swanson Russell hires eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Connolly joins Swanson Russell as a designer in the Lincoln office. Before the agency, Connolly worked in a variety of design roles at Google, Teradata, the Lincoln Journal Star, Play Creative and Hurrdat. Most recently he served as web manager at Agency 877. Connolly is originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, and earned both a bachelor's degree in studio art from Hastings College and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from The Art Institute of California in San Francisco, California.

Ward joins the agency as an associate developer in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Ward served as a web developer at Firespring. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ward earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Vitera joins Swanson Russell as a project manager in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, she served as an account manager at Firespring. Hailing from Elkhorn, Nebraska, Vitera earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Midland University.