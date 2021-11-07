Swanson Russell hires eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Nebraska (November 6, 2021) – Swanson Russell welcomes Dakotah Hicks, Jenna Baird, Sarah Carritt, Lindsay Elting, Blake Haley, Cassie Sleicher, Michael Girard and Alanna Metzger.

Hicks joins the agency as a UX designer on the creative team in Lincoln. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Hicks served in web designer and art director roles at Firespring. The Milford, Nebraska, native earned an associate degree in graphic design and media arts from Southeast Community College.

Baird joins Swanson Russell as an account manager in the Omaha office. Before joining the agency, Baird served in various account service roles at Bozell, including as an account service intern, account coordinator and account executive. She also currently serves as the vice president of the American Advertising Federation of Nebraska. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications from the University of South Dakota-Vermillion.

Carritt joins the agency as an HR coordinator in the Lincoln office. Carritt returns to Swanson Russell after serving as an agency HR intern from 2019 to 2020. Since then, she’s served as an HR coordinator at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. The Malcolm, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.