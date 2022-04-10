Swanson Russell hires eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Nebraska (April 9, 2022) – Swanson Russell welcomes Jill Ahrendsen, Lucas Fahrer, Whitney Hansen, Tyler Loebig, Grace Malone, Elise Peterson, Lauren Simonsen and Bud Wooten.

Ahrendsen joins Swanson Russell as a marketing data analyst on the Experience team. With more than eight years of experience in marketing analytics, Ahrendsen joins the agency from HR Green, Inc., where she focused on data analysis, market research and reporting. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

Fahrer joins the agency as senior writer/producer in the Lincoln office. Prior to Swanson Russell, he served in a variety of marketing roles at Doane University, LES and Clark & Enersen. Most recently, Fahrer was an associate creative director at Firespring. He has also served on the board of AAF Lincoln. The Cheyenne, Wyoming, native earned bachelors' degrees in journalism and history from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

Hansen joins Swanson Russell as a senior account manager in the Lincoln office. Hansen comes to the agency from Nelnet, where she served as a marketing manager. Prior to that, she served as a business development manager at NRC Health. Hansen is the current immediate past president of the Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association, having served as president from July 2020 to June 2021. Originally from North Loup, Nebraska, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a focus on advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Loebig joins the agency as a designer on the creative team in Lincoln. He comes to Swanson Russell from redthread, where he served as art director. Loebig has also served as a multimedia designer at Pixel Bakery. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations as well as a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Malone joins Swanson Russell as a social media coordinator in the Lincoln office. Prior to coming aboard full-time, Malone served as a social media intern at the agency. She has also served in marketing and events internship roles at the Nebraska Sports Council and University of Nebraska Wellness Program. Malone is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and is studying advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Peterson joins the agency as a public relations counsel in the Lincoln office. Before coming to Swanson Russell, Peterson served in a variety of PR and communications roles, including as marketing specialist at Future Com, as U.S. marketing communications manager at ALSIM and, most recently, as public relations manager at Canary & Coal. She also serves on the PRSA Nebraska board of directors. The Madison, Wisconsin, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Simonsen joins Swanson Russell as a digital designer in the Lincoln office. Prior to coming on board, Simonsen served as a creative specialist at the Rural Futures Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and, most recently, as a senior graphic designer at Firespring. The Sutton, Nebraska, native earned a Bachelor of Fine Art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wooten joins the agency as an account manager in the Lincoln office. Prior to Swanson Russell, Wooten served in account executive roles at Mid-West Family Marketing and 2OddBalls Digital Marketing. The Riley, Kansas, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.