Swanson Russell adds three to the executive leadership

Lincoln, Neb. (November 4, 2020) — Swanson Russell announces the promotion of Lisa Lorraine, Katie Sands and Tony Sattler to executive vice presidents. They have been added to Swanson Russell’s Executive Leadership Team.

“Lisa, Katie and Tony are proven leaders who contribute greatly to the success of our clients and our business,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “With unique talents and a shared passion for continuous improvement, they will bring valuable new perspectives to the leadership of the agency.”

Lorraine was promoted to executive vice president, director of creative development. Throughout her 19 years at Swanson Russell, she has put her creative and strategic skills to work by helping her teams elevate some of the agency’s most prominent client brands. The work under her leadership has contributed greatly to client longevity as well as new client acquisition across all areas of focus. In the coming months, Lorraine will be leading the Recruitment Council to help ensure the agency attracts and hires top talent as the agency continues to grow.