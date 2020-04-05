Swanson Russell adds four to Lincoln office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln, Nebraska (April 1, 2020) Swanson Russell welcomes four new employees in its Lincoln office: Justin Anthony, Lana Erickson, Stephanie Havranek and Ryan Holt.

Anthony serves as a developer. He previously gained experience as a full stack developer at Neogen in Lincoln. The Lincoln native holds a bachelor’s degree in virtual modeling and design from the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona.

Erickson works as an account manager. The Kansas native has called Lincoln home since 1995. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, she served as a digital marketing manager at Garner Industries in Lincoln. Erickson holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Havranek is a project manager. She previously worked at RED Development in Omaha as a marketing coordinator. An Omaha native, Havranek graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations.

A former Swanson Russell employee, Holt returns to the Lincoln office as a senior art director. He previously worked for Firespring in Lincoln as a creative director. Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, Holt graduated from the Art Institute of Las Vegas with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.