Susan Jael Medina joins NLOM

Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM) welcomes Susan Jael Medina as director of development. She comes to NLOM with almost 20 years of fundraising experience for organizations in both Nebraska and California. Medina cherishes the relationships she gets to build as she helps others make a difference for youth in their community and see the impact their gifts are making to nurture leadership for service in the church and world.
Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM) provides camp, conference, retreat, and leadership development programs. Formed in 1975 as part of the Nebraska Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, NLOM is based at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland, with a second camp, conference and retreat location, Sullivan Hills Camp, near Lodgepole. NLOM offers spiritual, social, personal, and professional development in a safe, intentional community set apart from everyday life. For more information, visit NLOM.org.