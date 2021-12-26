Susan Fager receives lifetime ASHA Fellowship

Susan Fager, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, director of the Communication Center in the Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, has been named a Fellow by the American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA). Dr. Fager has been at Madonna for 23 years.

She earned her Ph.D. in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) and Motor Speech Disorders in 2008 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The fellowship—which is retained for life—is one of the highest honors bestowed by ASHA and reflects her AAC accomplishments in Research and Publications, Clinical Service, and Clinical Education.

“Being nominated for the ASHA Fellow by my research and academic colleagues in AAC was an honor,” Fager said. “Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital’s strong history of support of AAC research and clinical services provided me with the opportunities to achieve this award. I am thankful for the opportunity to demonstrate our national leadership in this area.”