Surgeons Bowling and Marshall join Bryan Trauma

Bryan Physician Network welcomes Jordan Bowling, MD and Ryne Marshall, MD to our Bryan Trauma practice. Both are general surgeons who also specialize in trauma and surgical critical care.

Dr. Bowling, a Lincoln native, received his medical degree at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He completed his general surgery residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, and his fellowship in surgical critical care at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Marshall, a native of Indiana, received his medical degree at the University of Indiana Medical Center in Indianapolis. He completed his general surgery residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, and his fellowship in surgical critical care at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

The dedicated team behind the Bryan Trauma Program – which houses the first Trauma Center in Nebraska verified by the American College of Surgeons – is ready when tragedy strikes. Seriously injured patients need immediate care delivered by a team of trained professionals for the best chance of survival. At the Bryan Trauma Center, 97% of all trauma patients who arrive with a sign of life survive, and 99% of all pediatric trauma patients with a sign of life survive.

To learn more about the Bryan Trauma Center, visit bryanhealth.org/trauma.