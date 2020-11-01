Surgeon Matthew Goettsch, MD, joins Bryan Heart

Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery welcomes Matthew Goettsch, MD. Dr. Goettsch is a vascular surgeon who specializes in surgical procedures of the vascular system, or arteries and veins, throughout the body.

An Omaha native, Dr. Goettsch received his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, then continued his training with a vascular surgery fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital and the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

Prior to joining Bryan Heart, Dr. Goettsch actively practiced in Lincoln and the surrounding communities for over 10 years. Dr. Goettsch is certified by the American Board of Surgery in Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Goettsch joins Sara Hargreaves, MD and Sarah Ongstad, MD. Their office is at Bryan East Campus, Edwards Building, 1500 S. 48th St. Suite 400.

For more information, please call 402-481-8500 or visit bryanhealth.org/DrGoettsch.