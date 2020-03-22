Suong Nguyen joins the Lincoln Journal Star sales team

Suong Nguyen joins the Lincoln Journal Star sales team

{{featured_button_text}}
Suong Nguyen joins the Lincoln Journal Star sales team

Nguyen

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Suong Nguyen to its growing Lincoln Sales Team.  Nguyen is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has experience with The Daily Nebraskan, advertising agencies, and local retail.  She will be joining the Territory sales team, primarily focusing on retail advertising with local advertisers.  

To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Suong Nguyen at 402-473-2624 or snguyen@journalstar.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News