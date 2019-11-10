Sumner Place of Lincoln is among the elite skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities according to U.S. News 2019-2020 Best Nursing Homes. “That’s because it’s among the 19% of U.S. SNF’s that earned at least one 'High Performing' rating in what we believe is the most in depth analysis of U.S. nursing homes ever published.”
The “Best Nursing Homes” evaluates Sumner Places ability to care for residents who need daily assistance with medical needs such as administering medications and non-medical needs such as dressing, eating, and meeting personal care needs.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Sumner Place has a Top Five Star rating and has an overall rating 5/5. The report highlights its participation in Medicare, Medicaid, and has an exceptional Alzheimer’s Unit.
High Performing areas include: 100% of days where federal standards for registered nurse staffing hours were met; 4 hours 47 minutes of available nursing staff per resident per day; 95.8 percent of high- risk residents prevented from obtaining pressure ulcers; and no substantiated complaints for the last six years.
“Sumner Place is highly focused on creating a living environment that radiates love, peace, spiritual contentment, and dignity. It is an honor and privilege to be recognized as a top Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Lincoln, the state of Nebraska, and the Nation.” Larry Van Hunnik, administrator, stated.
Sumner Place is one of 31 communities owned or managed by Vetter Health Services (VHS) of Elkhorn, Nebraska. The Sumner Place administrator and staff develop plans to continually improve their care and services with support from the VHS network. Operating decisions are made locally to ensure Sumner Place remains responsive to the needs of its residents and community.