Stephanie Boldt named ACHE fellow

Boldt

Congratulations to Stephanie Boldt, CEO of Crete Area Medical Center (CAMC), who has achieved fellowship status in the ACHE (American College of Healthcare Executives). Boldt joined CAMC and the Bryan Health team in 2020.

The FACHE credential honors those who are leaders in health care management and who demonstrate competency and commitment in all areas of health care.

For over 85 years, the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) has focused on one mission—advancing leaders and the field of health care leadership excellence. It is the professional home to more than 48,000 health care executives who are committed to integrity, lifelong learning, leadership, and diversity and inclusion. 

