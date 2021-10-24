Stange named 2021 Realtor of the Year

NAI FMA Realty is pleased to announce Drew Stange, chief executive officer and managing broker, has been named the 2021 “Realtor of the Year” by the Realtors Association of Lincoln (RAL). This award is one of the highest honors the association can bestow on a member and recognizes an individual for professionalism and outstanding service for the association and the community.

“All of us at NAI FMA Realty are proud of the recognition Drew received being named the Realtor of the Year,” said Richard Meginnis, president of NAI FMA Realty. “His years of distinguished service to the industry and his commitment to our community has been a great example for all to follow. We’re fortunate and thankful to have him lead our company.”

Stange joined NAI FMA in 1990 and has been a realtor since 1993. He has served on numerous committees, task forces, and projects for the local association. Currently, he serves as a director on the Midlands Regional Commercial Information Exchange board and on the Governmental Affairs committee at the Nebraska Realtors Association. He was a past board member of the RAL Board of Directors and in 2015 served as president and in 2016, Stange was recognized with the Commercial Service Award.