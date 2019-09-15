St. Jane de Chantal recognized by national organization

St. Jane de Chantal Long Term Care Services was recently named a 2019 recipient of the AHCA/NCAL Silver Award– Achievement in Quality. The award encourages applicants to learn and develop effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes.
The award is sponsored by the National Quality Award Program, and presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care. The program honors providers across the nation for demonstrating their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
“I’m proud of the St. Jane staff for going the extra mile to help us meet the rigorous silver level criteria,” said Melody Gagner, long term care administrator. “The team effort shows our commitment to providing high-quality, person-centered care to our residents and their families.”
Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals through three award levels: bronze, silver and gold. St. Jane earned the Bronze Award in 2016.
St. Jane de Chantal Long Term Care Services provides a person-centered environment for residents while embracing a holistic care approach. We are Nebraska’s only nursing facility accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and dual certified by Medicare and Medicaid. For more information visit: https://stjanedechantal.madonna.org.