Spinar promoted to senior vice president

RBC Wealth Management is proud to announce that David Spinar, JD, CRPC, has been promoted to senior vice president – financial advisor. We recognize and reward his commitment to providing excellent service to clients, and his dedication to exemplifying RBC Wealth Management’s values.

David Spinar began his career in 1996 working for an Omaha based financial services firm and began working at RBC Wealth Management in 2009. His experience in law, regulatory compliance and investment management provides a unique perspective that focuses on putting client needs first. David provides clients with comprehensive services for wealth management, investment selection, and estate preservation and distribution while being deeply committed to integrity and honesty in client relationships.

Spinar has a Bachelor of Arts degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, a Juris Doctorate degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law and has earned the chartered retirement planning counselor designation from the College for Financial Planning. Spinar passed the Series 3, 4, 7, 24 and 66 exams and holds annuities, life, health, long-term care and disability insurance licenses.

Congratulations David Spinar!