Speedway Properties welcomes new tenant partners:
North Creek Family Dentistry, PC has moved into 2110 Fletcher Avenue, Suite 110. North Creek Family Dentistry opened its doors in July 2019. Dr. Cattle and her team have lived in and around the northwest side of Lincoln for many years and have been aware of the lack of dental care options in the immediate area for some time.
Dr. Cattle and her team view the beginning of this office as an opportunity to create convenient, quality care for our neighbors, and to support the growing community. Working where we live allows us to get to know our patients on a personal level. When our office becomes your dental home, you become part of our extended family, and can expect our dedication to determining the best care plan for you and then completing that plan with integrity, compassion, and top quality dental work.
Contact Dr. Cattle at 402-413-0505 or by email at office@NorthCreekFamilDentistry.com.
JB Landscaping & Lawn Care has recently moved into 1830 Yolande Ave. JB’s Landscaping and Lawn Care is a full-service provider. From total transformations, to small renovations, they handle everything you need to get your yard in its best shape. Some of the services they provide are landscaping design, lawn treatment and fertilizer, mulch services, paver installation, retaining walls, fence and decorative rock installation, and drainage solutions.
Contact JB’s Landscaping & Lawn Care at 402-405-2444 or 402-875-1883 or by email at jrbierbower@gmail.com.
Providers Network has moved into 145 N 46th St., Suite 5. Provider’s Network, Inc. (PNI) is a USDA Child & Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) sponsor, serving home-based child care providers in 30 Nebraska counties by providing cash reimbursement to licensed or license-exempt care providers for nutritious meals served to children 12 years of age and younger. PNI staff has a Spanish speaking program advisor and offers Pediatric CPR/First Aid classes in both English and Spanish.
Additionally, PNI offers one-on-one consultations, Safe With You training and various nutrition classes throughout the year which offers all the information, support and resources needed to enhance any provider’s success and build their home-based child care business.
For more information please contact PNI at 402-464-4335 or by email at csullivan@pnicacfp.com.
Speedway Properties is a locally-owned commercial real estate company that owns, manages, and leases retail, office and industrial property throughout Lincoln. For information on our available properties, please call 402-323-3100 or visit us at www.speedwayproperties.com.