Speedway Motors promotes four to leadership roles

Andrew Boellstorff has been promoted to director of digital product and technology. Boellstorff holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and master’s from Wichita State University. Boellstorff has over 15 years of experience in various management and leadership roles. Prior to joining the Speedway Motors team in 2018, he held positions at GT Exhaust, EMIT Technologies, Nebraska Book Company, Inc. and Spreetail. “Andrew has been integral in the structural improvement of our website, improving the experience and making online purchasing even easier for our customers,” Grindlay said. “In this new role, he’ll be overseeing all aspects of development and analytics in addition to continuing to ensure our customers have an industry-leading experience.”

Brandon Bisch has been promoted to director of ecommerce. Bisch holds degrees from the University of Southern Indiana and Nebraska Wesleyan University. He joined the team at Speedway Motors in 2005 and has held various roles from customer care and quality to marketplaces manager. Most recently, Bisch served as the business unit manager of the ecommerce team. “Bisch has a thorough understanding of our customers’ journey due to his extensive experience at Speedway Motors,” Grindlay added. “This year, he and his teams have been a major factor for the unprecedented growth of the web business unit.”