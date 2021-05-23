Speedway Motors promotes four to leadership roles

Speedway Motors, a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products, announced four recent promotions within the company.
“Over the past year, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth,” said Betsy Grindlay, director of marketing and people operations. “As we continue to add new products and new retail and distribution centers, these promotions will help position us to meet customer demand by getting products on shelves quickly, providing a good customer experience online or through our customer experience center and delivering orders quickly, efficiently and without any hassles.”
Richard Thomas has been promoted to director of operations at Speedway Motors. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University and two master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He held various leadership roles in the Navy before joining the Speedway Motors team in 2018. As director of operations, Thomas will oversee Speedway Motors’ warehouse capabilities including Neb., Ariz. and W. VA., engineering teams and IT teams. “He will oversee about 200 employees, so having a strong communicator really mattered to us. Thomas started in the compliance department paying attention to regulatory compliance including the California Air Resources Board (CARB). He has done an excellent job communicating those restrictions to our internal departments and customers,” Grindlay added. “With the growth we’ve see in the past year-and-a-half, I think he’s going to set us on a path to continue that into the future, helping make sure we give our customers the best experience possible.”
Andrew Boellstorff has been promoted to director of digital product and technology. Boellstorff holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and master’s from Wichita State University. Boellstorff has over 15 years of experience in various management and leadership roles. Prior to joining the Speedway Motors team in 2018, he held positions at GT Exhaust, EMIT Technologies, Nebraska Book Company, Inc. and Spreetail. “Andrew has been integral in the structural improvement of our website, improving the experience and making online purchasing even easier for our customers,” Grindlay said. “In this new role, he’ll be overseeing all aspects of development and analytics in addition to continuing to ensure our customers have an industry-leading experience.”
Brandon Bisch has been promoted to director of ecommerce. Bisch holds degrees from the University of Southern Indiana and Nebraska Wesleyan University. He joined the team at Speedway Motors in 2005 and has held various roles from customer care and quality to marketplaces manager. Most recently, Bisch served as the business unit manager of the ecommerce team. “Bisch has a thorough understanding of our customers’ journey due to his extensive experience at Speedway Motors,” Grindlay added. “This year, he and his teams have been a major factor for the unprecedented growth of the web business unit.”
Kaitlin Mathison has been promoted to director of marketplaces. A graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Mathison joined the Speedway Motors team in 2015. Previously the business unit manager, Mathison lead the marketplaces team to achieve incredible growth year-over-year. In her new role, she will take full responsibility and accountability for the entirety of Speedway Motors presence on eBay, Walmart and Amazon. “Mathison brings an energetic diligence to this role. Every project she tackles, she hits the ground running.” Grindlay said. “Watching her take over our marketplaces business has been extraordinary. She's a hard worker, and at the helm of this incredible team, they will continue to do amazing things to make it easier to get product in the hands of people building their dreams."
For more information about career opportunities at Speedway Motors visit www.SpeedwayMotors.com.
About Speedway Motors Inc
Speedway Motors is a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products. Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts—delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles. Their products and expert advice are available to customers by calling 1.800.979.0122, online or at retail stores in Lincoln, Neb. and Tolleson, Ariz