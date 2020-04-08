SNCC welcomes Tara Benes, DPT

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is pleased to announce that Tara Benes, DPT has joined their rehabilitation team. Benes brings almost 20 years of experience helping patients reach their therapy goals. She is currently seeing patients at their 68th and O Street location.

Benes graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Education in Exercise Science. She received her Master of Physical Therapy with high distinction, followed by a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, as well as the Nebraska Physical Therapy Association.

Benes specializes in rehabilitation of individuals with vestibular and balance disorders and has received specialized training in these areas. She strongly believes physical therapy and cancer rehabilitation contribute greatly to improving the quality of life for patients.

“We are excited to add Ms. Benes to our rehabilitation team. Her experience in balance disorders, brings a unique and needed service to our patients with dizziness and vertigo issues,” said Dr. Nathan Green, DO, SNCC medical oncologist.

SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and twelve communities throughout greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and several other cancer support services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.