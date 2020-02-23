SNCC welcomes Haris Zahoor, MD

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Haris Zahoor, MD has joined their oncology team. Dr. Zahoor was recently at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is currently seeing patients at their 68th and O Street location.

Dr. Zahoor completed his fellowship of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He received a Master of Science in Clinical Research at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Mercy Hospital.

“We are excited to add Dr. Zahoor to our growing physician team. The experience that he brings from USC and the Cleveland Clinic will further help us improve the quality of oncology care in Lincoln,” said Dr. Nathan Green, DO, SNCC medical oncologist.

SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and twelve communities throughout greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and several other cancer support services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.