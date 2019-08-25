Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is excited to announce Darryl Nunes as their lead pharmacist. Mr. Nunes will oversee the SNCC onsite pharmacy department for both locations in Lincoln.
Mr. Darryl Nunes graduated from the University of Colorado with a Doctorate in Pharmacy (PharmD). He has over 10 years of pharmacy experience that includes retail, specialty and hospital pharmacy positions. Nunes is also a member of the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA).
“I am excited to educate our patients about their medications and provide them what they need quickly and efficiently before they even leave our doors, which allows them to start their treatment as soon as possible,” said Mr. Nunes.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and 12 communities throughout Greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and several other cancer support services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.