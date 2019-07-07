SNCC earns ACR accreditation

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). CT scanning — often called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.
“Since 2005, SNCC has held continuous CT and PET accreditations. This demonstrates our continued commitment to provide our patients with the highest quality imaging available,” commented SNCC Radiation Oncologist, Joseph K. Chiu, MD. In addition to the CT and PET accreditations, SNCC is the first and only independent freestanding facility in Nebraska to have a radiation oncology practice accredited by the ACR.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists, who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and continuous practice improvement initiatives are assessed and reported to the ACR Committee.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care at two locations in Lincoln and twelve communities in southeast Nebraska. It is composed of seven medical oncologists and two radiation oncologists along with multiple supportive care service lines. For more information visit LeadingCancerCare.com.