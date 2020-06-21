SNCC announces the retirement of Dr. Alan Berg

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) has announced the upcoming retirement of Alan Berg, MD, after practicing medicine for almost four decades.
Dr. Berg earned his medical degree and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. He also completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He has been practicing medical oncology at SNCC since 2004.
During his tenure, Dr. Berg has contributed his expertise to a number of organizations. He is a member of the Lancaster County Medical Society, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Nebraska Medical Association and is an affiliate member of the UNMC Eppley Cancer Center. Other professional activities include investigator, Nebraska Lymphoma Study Group; past president, Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium/National Cancer Institute Community Clinical Oncology Program; principal investigator, Cancer Resource Center; affiliate member, UNMC Eppley Cancer Center; past president, Nebraska Oncology Society and serves on the board of trustees for the University of Jamestown College.
Dr. Berg would like to thank all of his patients who over the years entrusted their care to him along with his physician colleagues, staff and administration that have helped make his time at SNCC such a wonderful experience.
“Dr. Berg’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in the success and growth of SNCC. His commitment to caring for patients was always his top priority and he will truly be missed at the clinic by all,” said Dr. Nathan Green, DO, SNCC medical oncologist.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and twelve communities throughout greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and several other cancer support services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.
