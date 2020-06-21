SNCC announces the retirement of Dr. Alan Berg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) has announced the upcoming retirement of Alan Berg, MD, after practicing medicine for almost four decades.

Dr. Berg earned his medical degree and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. He also completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He has been practicing medical oncology at SNCC since 2004.

During his tenure, Dr. Berg has contributed his expertise to a number of organizations. He is a member of the Lancaster County Medical Society, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Nebraska Medical Association and is an affiliate member of the UNMC Eppley Cancer Center. Other professional activities include investigator, Nebraska Lymphoma Study Group; past president, Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium/National Cancer Institute Community Clinical Oncology Program; principal investigator, Cancer Resource Center; affiliate member, UNMC Eppley Cancer Center; past president, Nebraska Oncology Society and serves on the board of trustees for the University of Jamestown College.