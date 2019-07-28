Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is excited to announce the recent additions of Jessica Mattison and Laura Korbelik to their medical team. Jessica Mattison, APRN, joins the experienced team of advanced practice providers and Laura Korbelik, MOTR/L, CLT joins the Rehabilitation Services team as an occupational therapist.
Jessica Mattison has worked as an oncology nurse for over five years and recently earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing at Clarkson College.
Laura Korbelik obtained a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from College of St. Mary. Most recently, she worked at York General Hospital in home health, skilled nursing, outpatient and inpatient. She is also certified as a lymphedema therapist.
“We are excited to welcome two new medical providers to our growing team. Both Jessica and Laura add their unique capabilities to our experienced group to only better serve our patients,” said Nathan B. Green, DO, SNCC Medical Oncologist.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and 12 communities in Southeast Nebraska, combining advanced medical oncology and radiation oncology services at two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.