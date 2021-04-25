Smith appointed as president of First Nebraska Trust Co

Robin Smith of Lincoln was elected president of First Nebraska Trust Company by its Board of Directors in January.

The board stated, “They are very excited to elect Robin Smith as president. Her dedication to our clients and business partners over the last 20+ years as well her continued professionalism and strong work ethic is nothing less than outrageously excellent. We are confident that our clients are in good hands and the company will continue its dedication to personalized service and excellence under Smith’s leadership. They also shared their deep appreciation to Doug Deitchler who successfully served as president the last three years. In January, Doug elected to retire as president and focus his continued dedication to our clients and business partners as part time internal counsel.”

Smith wanted to be part of an organization that valued long-term relationships and provided personalized service and joined First Nebraska Trust Company as a trust administrator in February of 1999, just after the company celebrated its 3rd year as an independent trust company. She was quickly promoted to the position of trust officer and later became the Head of the Trust Administration Division of the company.