Six organizations take home Nebraska Recycling Council awards

Nebraska Recycling Council (NRC) held its Fall Conference and Awards Ceremony virtually this year with four afternoons of workshops and award presentations from October 13-16th. The conference theme was Building Resilience: Strengthening Recycling Systems, and featured sessions that addressed today’s most relevant topics in resource recovery for our municipalities, businesses, and for rural and urban recycling programs.

This annual event also recognizes the accomplishments of member organizations and individuals who are leaders in supporting the recovery of Nebraska’s resources. The 2020 Nebraska Recycling Council Awards went to the following: Waste Diversion Project of the Year – City of Omaha; Advocacy Champion – Kent Holm; Green Team of the Year – Union United, Inc.; End Market of the Year – Soil Dynamics; Commonwealth Award – Western Resources Group; Member of the Year – Union Bank & Trust Company.

Short videos of each awardee are featured on NRC’s website at www.nrcne.org.

Nebraska Recycling Council is a statewide, member-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of resource recovery in Nebraska. Visit www.nrcne.org for more information.