Sinclair Hille promotes Prochnow and Bettinger

Sinclair Hille Architects, celebrating 40 years of practice in architecture, is pleased to announce the promotion of team members Danielle Prochnow and Abbey Bettinger to associates in the firm.

Danielle Prochnow joined Sinclair Hille in 2019 with 16 years of project experience and quickly became an important member of the Design Development and Construction Documentation team. She earned her Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Southern California and her experience with the firm includes projects in hospitality, housing, retail, education, and community non-profits. Prochnow has a special talent for solving complex problems and enjoys collaborating with others to create unique and comprehensive design solutions.