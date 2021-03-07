Sinclair Hille Architects promotes Tucker and Stolle

Sinclair Hille Architects, celebrating 40 years of practice in architecture, is pleased to announce the recent team member promotions of Kjersten Tucker and Mike Stolle to senior associates.
Kjersten Tucker joined Sinclair Hille in 2016 after four years working in Atlanta, where she received her Master of Architecture (M.Arch) from Georgia Tech University. A native of Seward, Tucker is a registered architect and serves as Sinclair Hille’s lead interiors architect.
Tucker helps direct the firms design visualization process, employing high quality VR and video animations to help clients experience and make decisions about their future spaces. She has experience in mixed use, office, residential and higher education. She delights in using space, lighting, and materiality to shape our environments. Tucker particularly enjoys working with clients to create fresh and inviting spaces that support our bodies, minds, and relationships.
Mike Stolle joined the Sinclair Hille studio in 2020 with over 20 years of project experience and has quickly become an important member of the design development and construction document team.
Stolle achieved his Master of Architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2002 and has worked with design firms in Lincoln and Omaha for 20 years. His experience with the firm includes recreational, housing and community non-profit projects. Stolle thrives in a team setting and enjoys the collaborative aspects of architecture.
Celebrating 40 years in the Lincoln community, Sinclair Hille Architects offers a full range of design services for projects where people live, work, and learn. To find out more, please visit their website at www.sinclairhille.com or call 402-476-7331.