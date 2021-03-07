Sinclair Hille Architects promotes Tucker and Stolle

Sinclair Hille Architects, celebrating 40 years of practice in architecture, is pleased to announce the recent team member promotions of Kjersten Tucker and Mike Stolle to senior associates.

Kjersten Tucker joined Sinclair Hille in 2016 after four years working in Atlanta, where she received her Master of Architecture (M.Arch) from Georgia Tech University. A native of Seward, Tucker is a registered architect and serves as Sinclair Hille’s lead interiors architect.

Tucker helps direct the firms design visualization process, employing high quality VR and video animations to help clients experience and make decisions about their future spaces. She has experience in mixed use, office, residential and higher education. She delights in using space, lighting, and materiality to shape our environments. Tucker particularly enjoys working with clients to create fresh and inviting spaces that support our bodies, minds, and relationships.

Mike Stolle joined the Sinclair Hille studio in 2020 with over 20 years of project experience and has quickly become an important member of the design development and construction document team.