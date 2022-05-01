Sinclair Hille Architects promotes Craig Wohlgemuth

Sinclair Hille Architects, celebrating over 40 years of practice in architecture, is pleased to announce the promotion of Craig Wohlgemuth, A.I.A. to senior associate. Wohlgemuth is an established member of Nebraska’s architectural community with nearly 25 years of practice on projects throughout the state.

Wohlgemuth joined Sinclair Hille in 2021 and has quickly become a valuable member of the studio. He thrives in a team setting and enjoys the collaborative aspects of architecture. His expertise has been a vital part of facilities constructed for K-12 education, religious, corporate and higher education clients.

Learn more about Craig Wohlgemuth at sinclairhille.com or reach him via email at cwohlgemuth@sinclairhille.com