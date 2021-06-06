Sinclair Hille Architects promotes Chad Kruse

Sinclair Hille Architects, celebrating 40 years of practice in architecture, is pleased to announce that Chad Kruse, A.I.A. has been elected by the Board of Directors as associate principal in the firm.

Kruse received his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and became a licensed architect in 2016. He has been with the firm for seven years and has a diverse set of skills ranging from pre-design conceptualization to construction document modeling.

Kruse embraces the design challenges inherent in architectural projects and devising solutions that achieve clients’ goals. When asked what he finds to be the most rewarding aspect of the architecture profession Kruse indicated, “To be part of a process that shapes the built environment directly impacting our community is a tremendous responsibility and seeing a project through from a sketch on paper to a final built product that affects positive change is immensely rewarding”.