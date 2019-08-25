SimpliCity Real Estate adds Highline Real Estate Group

SimpliCity Real Estate is pleased to announce the addition of Highline Real Estate Group and staff to their full-service brokerage firm. Realtors Nic Fett and Taylor Wyatt are looking forward to helping buyers and sellers in Lincoln and surrounding communities.
"Highline Real Estate Group brings a unique dynamic and experience to the Lincoln real estate market," said Joe Kubick, SimpliCity co-owner. "With their close-knit group and customer-friendly systems in place, it really ensures their clients will get the best experience possible."
SimpliCity Real Estate was founded by Joe Kubick and Ryan Pierce. The company offers top-tier customer service and flexible realty fees while focusing on the needs of everyday homebuyers and sellers.
Contact Nic Fett at 402-326-5632. Contact Taylor Wyatt at 402-440-0224