SimpliCity Real Estate is pleased to announce the additions of Lincoln realtors Ashley Person and Megan Lehman to their full-service brokerage firm. Person and Lehman are looking forward to helping buyers and sellers in Lincoln and surrounding communities.
"Ashley and Megan bring years of experience and a track record of not only strong sales numbers, but doing business with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism", said Joe Kubick, SimpliCity co-owner. "We are thrilled they are a part of SimpliCity and are looking forward to seeing them continue their success here."
SimpliCity Real Estate was founded by Joe Kubick and Ryan Pierce. The company offers top-tier customer service and flexible realty fees while focusing on the needs of everyday home buyers and sellers.
Contact Ashley Person at 402-202-2752. Contact Megan Lehman at 402-937-5586