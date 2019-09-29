SimpliCity Real Estate is pleased to announce the additions of Lincoln Realtors Charlie & Allison Calhoun to their full-service brokerage firm. Charlie & Allison Calhoun are looking forward to helping buyers and sellers in Lincoln and surrounding communities.
Charlie & Allison take great pride in their client representation and are ready to help more buyers and sellers in the local market." said Ryan Pierce, SimpliCity co-owner. "We are thrilled to have them with SimpliCity"
You have free articles remaining.
SimpliCity Real Estate was founded by Joe Kubick and Ryan Pierce. The company offers top-tier customer service and flexible realty fees while focusing on the needs of everyday home buyers and sellers.
Contact Charlie Calhoun at 402-432-9516. Contact Allison Calhoun at 402-805-0225.