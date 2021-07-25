Shirts101 expands sales and marketing with four new hires

Shirts101 welcomes Julie Pulec to her role in Corporate Sales. Pulec has over 15 years experience in the Lincoln market selling custom apparel and promotion products. Shirts101 has invested in key resources in its Sales Support and Marketing Departments.

Shirts101 welcomes Melissa Kurek who has been promoted to sales support manager, Megan Mares joins as a sales support associate, Spenser Dawdy joins Marketing, focused on social media and private label on-line apparel stores.

Shirts101 has been in the screen printing, embroidery and promotional products business for over 25 years serving Lincoln. Local owner Rick Poore has positioned the company for growth and is investing in new assets and people.

Shirts101, 2630 N. 27th St., Lincoln NE, 68521, 402-441-5555, shirts101.com