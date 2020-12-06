Seniors Foundation announces new executive director

The Seniors Foundation is proud and excited to announce their new Executive Director, Gina Cotton. Ms. Cotton recently began her duties in her new role. The Seniors Foundation is looking forward to her leadership and ability to extend and enhance services to seniors in Lincoln, Nebraska, through the foundation’s work with Aging Partners.
“Gina’s vast knowledge of people and what they need now and in the future will serve the Seniors Foundation well. She has a successful history of building relationships and finding impactful resources to better the lives of those she serves,” Kristine Dykeman Schoening, Seniors Foundation board president, said.
Ms. Cotton is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a BA in psychology and minor in political science. She has had a varied career in running her own business, to work in non-profit fundraising, TV advertising, advocating for four lane expressways in Nebraska, and now consulting.
Ms. Cotton is an active community member, contributing to the American Heart Association (AHA), Clinic with a Heart, Lincoln Food Bank’s Backpack Program, Men with Dreams, Tabitha Meals on Wheels, among others. She is a graduate of the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series. During her time at the AHA, she participated in the advocacy efforts to help pass Smoke Free Nebraska, while exceeding fundraising goals. She also testified for legislation that helped move Lincoln South Beltway forward.
Ms. Cotton enjoys golfing, traveling, and most importantly spending time with friends and family. She has two grown daughters. Her oldest is married and living in NYC, working for Google and her youngest is in Lincoln working for Hudl. Her greatest joy is watching them grow into very independent successful women. She is very excited about her new role as Grandma!
Ms. Cotton has always had an affinity for our Greatest Generation and is eager to contribute to the Seniors Foundation. “I believe passionately every senior deserves to live life with dignity regardless of their financial situation. I am eager to get started raising much needed funds to ensure this goal for our most deserved population,” Ms. Cotton said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.