Seniors Foundation announces new executive director

The Seniors Foundation is proud and excited to announce their new Executive Director, Gina Cotton. Ms. Cotton recently began her duties in her new role. The Seniors Foundation is looking forward to her leadership and ability to extend and enhance services to seniors in Lincoln, Nebraska, through the foundation’s work with Aging Partners.

“Gina’s vast knowledge of people and what they need now and in the future will serve the Seniors Foundation well. She has a successful history of building relationships and finding impactful resources to better the lives of those she serves,” Kristine Dykeman Schoening, Seniors Foundation board president, said.

Ms. Cotton is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a BA in psychology and minor in political science. She has had a varied career in running her own business, to work in non-profit fundraising, TV advertising, advocating for four lane expressways in Nebraska, and now consulting.