Sean Quigley, LUTCF, receives Navigator Award

August 1, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio, National Financial Services is pleased to announce that Sean Quigley, LUTCF, has received its prestigious 2022 David B. O’Maley Navigator Award, which honors a financial professional who displays professionalism and integrity in all their dealings with their clients and with the home office; a person who is in the prime of their career and sets a standard of excellence for others. The award—a limited‐edition globe—serves as a reminder of the importance of navigating the right course with wisdom, integrity and quality.

Quigley has been affiliated with Ohio National since April 2011. His company honors and awards include six President’s Inner Circle, four Executive Council and six Council of Honor qualifications. Quigley has won the Senior Associate General Agent Excellence Award one time. He is a six‐time member of ON Concierge Elite and a nine‐time member of the Wall of Fame.

Quigley has ranked leading agent (Career Top 25) 10 times, is a former member of the Agents Advisory Council and has qualified for the General Agents and Managers Association (GAMA) Frontline Leader Award three times. Quigley currently resides in Lincoln, Nebraska. He can be reached at 402.730.6505 or squigley9696@gmail.com.