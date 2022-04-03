Scott Williamson joins Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce that Scott Williamson has joined the organization as a gift officer. In his new role, Williamson will contribute to the hospital’s fundraising efforts by helping donors invest in world-class medical rehabilitation. Williamson comes to Madonna from CenterPointe, where he was the director of donor engagement since 2019.

Before his involvement in the nonprofit world, Williamson’s career spanned 37 years in the financial sector. He spent 19 years at Nebraska Title Company as president of the residential title and closing operation; 14 years at West Gate Bank, where he attained the level of senior vice president and head of the mortgage lending department; and four years combined at Union Bank and FNBO, where he was a mortgage lender. Williamson earned his degree in urban studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.